Essential California: Why everyone will be talking about Uber this week

A San Francisco civil rights attorney’s use of a racial epithet at a Democratic Party board meeting has prompted calls for her removal from the board. Angela Alioto, a former member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and longtime mayoral hopeful, reportedly used the epithet six times during the meeting while describing her experience defending people against discrimination in the workplace as an attorney. An attendee said that she thought Alioto was trying to relay “solidarity” but instead represented “the same aggressive, tone-deaf hostility African Americans experience every day.” After the sixth usage, someone in the crowd shouted, “Angela! Angela! … Please stop saying that word. You never heard of PTSD?” San Francisco Examiner