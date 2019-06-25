Essential California: How a ride on BART’s shiny new train took a turn

After the deaths of 30 horses at Santa Anita, the state Legislature has unanimously approved a bill that would give the California Horse Racing Board the power to suspend or move racing days without a 10-day public notice period. If this bill (SB 469) had passed a few weeks ago, the CHRB would have had the ability to shut down the last two weeks of racing at Santa Anita. The bill still has to be signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, but he has said that he supports it. Los Angeles Times