Essential California: How the famed Crystal Cathedral was reborn as a Catholic church

“I grew up on Balboa Island back in the ’50s and early ’60s. The actor Buddy Ebsen had a house a few doors down from us. Everyone knew all of the kids on the island. We pretty well had the run of it. Every so often Mr. Ebsen would gather up us kids and take us for a ride around the island on his yacht. We would tie up at one of the public piers and pile out for pancakes and waffles. Mr. Ebsen was like the Pied Piper of Balboa.”