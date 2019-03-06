Today: An Outbreak of Measles and, Then, Lies

A study out this week has once again shown there is no link between autism and the vaccine for measles, mumps and rubella. Yet, driven by fear, some parents refuse to inoculate their children. The result? Measles cases are multiplying, and experts in the U.S. are worried a nationwide outbreak could happen. In California, which enacted a tough vaccination law in 2015 after an outbreak at Disneyland, officials say parents sometimes refuse to cooperate with and even lie to public health investigators who are working to prevent other people from getting sick.