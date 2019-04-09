Today: Shake-Up at Homeland Security

In just a few short days, President Trump has ousted Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, pulled the nominee to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement and announced the Secret Service director is being replaced. More firings could be on the way. And as Trump tweets, “Country is FULL!,” the specter of family separations at the border has returned. All this comes as White House advisor Stephen Miller takes a more prominent role in implementing an immigration policy he has largely orchestrated behind the scenes since Trump took office. “Miller’s going to clean house,” said a former White House official. Meanwhile, the administration faced another loss in court: A federal judge in San Francisco issued a preliminary injunction blocking its policy forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico.