Today: Big Data Under Fire at the LAPD

“Today I’m going to step down as the president.” Magic Johnson said it without any warning and almost as little planning. “Somebody’s going to have to tell my boss because I know she’s going to be sick,” he would add in a long talk with reporters, ending with a “whew.” His boss? Jeanie Buss, who hired Johnson in February 2017 to run the Lakers’ basketball operations after firing her brother Jim and the Lakers’ general manager Mitch Kupchak. But the big question: Why? Columnist Bill Plaschke tries to piece it all together: “From Johnson’s scattered reasons and ramblings, one could only construct theories that, taken together, probably come close to painting a full picture. It is not a pretty portrait.”