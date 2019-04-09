Five bestselling authors to see at the L.A. Times Festival of Books

Sloane Crosley: New York humorist Crosley is no stranger to bestseller lists: Her essay collections "I Was Told There'd be Cake" and "How Did You Get This Number" both flew off bookstore shelves, as did her 2015 novel, "The Clasp." She'll be discussing her work, including her most recent book, the essay collection "Look Alive Out There," with Isaac Fitzgerald, the author and cohost of Buzzfeed's morning show "AM2DM," on Saturday, April 13, at 3 p.m.