Today: Beyond the handshake at the DMZ

He came. He saw. He sauntered. At the demilitarized zone that has divided the Korean peninsula for 66 years, President Trump walked up to the border, shook hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and, in a first for a sitting U.S. president, took 18 steps into North Korea before stopping and turning back. Trump and Kim’s 53-minute get-together was more than that “handshake” moment and ended with an agreement to resume nuclear talks — in effect a return to where negotiations stood 15 months ago. While bashing the media for not giving him credit, Trump called the encounter “historic” and “very legendary.” But some foreign policy analysts are more concerned than impressed. “North Korea under Trump is a normalized, nuclear power,” said Samantha Vinograd, who served on the national security council under President Obama.