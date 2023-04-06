Notable deaths of 2023
Gordon E. Moore, co-founder of Intel Corp. and creator of Moore’s Law, died at 94. Although Moore’s co-founding of the microprocessor giant in 1968 assured his place in the history, he may be best known for 1965’s Moore’s Law, a simple observation that the number of transistors on an integrated circuit appeared to be doubling every year. Although the exact equation of Moore’s Law was changed, its spirit of rapid technological advancement remained constant. It became the credo of the electronic world and a slogan of the digerati eagerly awaiting the next great thing. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)
Lance Reddick, best known for his role as straight-laced Lt. Cedric Daniels on the hit HBO series “The Wire,” died at 60. Reddick landed his first acting role in the TV series “New York Undercover” in 1996, but his career breakthrough came in 2000 with his appearance as a doomed undercover officer in “Oz.” He would later star in several roles in TV and film, including the Fox series “Fringe” and Lionsgate’s “John Wick” movies. (Evan Agostini / invision / Associated Press)
Bobby Caldwell, a soulful R&B singer and songwriter whose 1978 hit “What You Won’t Do for Love” became a defining single of late-1970s soft rock, died at 71. Caldwell began performing professionally at 17 and got his break playing guitar in Little Richard’s band in the early 1970s. In the mid ‘70s, Caldwell played in various bar bands in Los Angeles before landing a solo record deal. As his career progressed, he threaded in stronger elements of jazz, eventually becoming a fixture in contemporary jazz settings. (Jason Kempin / Getty Images for BET)
Robert Blake, who won a 1975 Emmy for his portrayal of Tony Baretta in the 1975-78 TV cop series “Baretta,” died at 89. His up-and-down career began at age 5 when he appeared in “Our Gang” comedies in the late 1930s. He rose to prominence when he played murderer Perry Smith in 1967’s “In Cold Blood” and peaked with “Baretta.” His career was derailed by charges he murdered his wife in 2001. He was acquitted in 2005 but later that year was found liable by a civil jury. (J. Wilds / Getty Images)
Tom Sizemore, know for his work in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Black Hawk Down,” died at 61. Sizemore’s first break came when Oliver Stone cast him for a small role in 1989’s “Born on the Fourth of July.” He played tough-guy roles throughout the 1990s in films such as “Natural Born Killers” and “Heat” and later had a recurring role in the TV series “China Beach.” His tough-guy roles continued in the 21st century, but they came in low-budget, little-seen productions. (Victoria Will / Invision / Associated Press)
Walter Mirisch, the last of three Mirisch brothers who produced or oversaw production of a string of highly regarded films in the 1950s and ’60s, including best picture Oscar winners “The Apartment,” “West Side Story” and “In the Heat of the Night,” died at 101. Mirisch, the first of his brothers to make it to Hollywood, also was a strong presence in the Hollywood community and served as president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences from 1973-77. (Amanda Edwards / WireImage)
Richard Belzer, an actor and comedian known for playing wisecracking detective John Munch on numerous TV series — including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” — died at 78. Before his TV career, Belzer performed stand-up at comedy clubs in New York City and also served as a warm-up act on “Saturday Night Live” in the early days of the sketch comedy program. During his career, Belzer’s Munch surpassed Kelsey Grammer’s Dr. Frasier Crane of “Cheers” and James Arness’ Marshal Matt Dillon of “Gunsmoke” as the most prolific TV character of all time. (Evan Agostini / Associated Press)
Tim McCarver, an All-Star catcher who won two World Series titles with the St. Louis Cardinals before becoming one of the country’s most recognized television commentators, died at 81. McCarver worked closely with Hall of Fame pitchers Bob Gibson and Steve Carlton over a 21-year career that spanned four decades. He also was a strong-hitting catcher, a rarity during the ‘60s. He had his best year in 1967 when he hit .295 with 14 home runs, finishing second for Most Valuable Player. He switched to television soon after retiring in 1980. (Heather Ainsworth / Associated Press)
Raquel Welch, whose doeskin bikini in the 1966 film “One Million Years B.C.” launched her as an international icon, died at 82. Welch was a La Jolla beauty queen-turned-single mom, but to the world, she was an exotic actor whose looks suited the mood of the swinging 1960s. Though she would appear in exploitative films, she also surprised many in the industry with fine performances, including 1973’s “The Three Musketeers,” which earned her a Golden Globe. (Matt Sayles /Invision / Associated Press)
Burt Bacharach, a commanding figure in popular music as a composer, arranger and record producer, died at 94. Bacharach teamed with lyricist Hal David in 1956 and the two helped define the broad reaches of popular music with a run of hit songs, including “Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head” and “I Say a Little Prayer.” Bacharach’s music was largely apolitical until late in life, when his songs began touching on school shootings, the 9/11 terror attack and racial intolerance. (John Salangsang / Associated Press)
Cindy Williams, a self-proclaimed Valley Girl from Van Nuys who starred in the “Happy Days” spinoff “Laverne & Shirley,” died at 75. Williams was a novice to the the sitcom genre when the show debuted in 1976, previously appearing in movies that included 1973’s “American Graffiti” and 1974’s “The Conversation.” She was also a successful movie producer, serving as an associate producer of the 1991 comedy “Father of the Bride.” (Rodrigo Vaz / FilmMagic)
Eddie Lopez, L.A.’s curator of all things salsa and the famed DJ from KXLU’s “Alma del Barrio,” one of the most celebrated radio shows of its kind in the United States, died at 66. While enrolled at Loyola Marymount University in the 1970s, Lopez volunteered for “Alma del Barrio,” which was unique in the Southern California Latino radio landscape by focusing on Afro-Caribbean music and presenting it with DJs who spoke in English and Spanish. For years, Lopez hosted the show every other Sunday, and under his leadership “Alma del Barrio” quickly became part of the fabric of Los Angeles. (Vanessa Sulam)
Arthur Duncan, a tap dancer who was best known for his 18-year run on “The Lawrence Welk Show” as the only Black cast member, died at 97. The Pasadena native kept tap dancing visible and relevant across the country on television when most had relegated it to the past. His varied career included appearances on other television shows (including “The Betty White Show”), in film (“Tap” in 1989) and in top theater venues around the world. (Carole Carbone-Duncan / Sean Carbone)
Ralph Avila, who led the Dodgers’ efforts to develop players in Latin America, particularly in the Dominican Republic, died at 92. Originally hired by the Dodgers as a part-time scout in 1970 after leaving his native Cuba, where he was a semi-pro baseball player, he would become an influential executive and scout until 1999. One of Avila’s biggest contributions was helping to create the Dodgers’ Campo Las Palmas academy in the Dominican Republic. (Mike Stobe / Getty Images)
David Crosby, the co-founder of two supergroups that broadened and deepened the reach of rock music — the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash — died at 81. Crosby grew up in Southern California and did as much as anyone to define the region’s sound. He evolved from a harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young. In the ‘70s, Crosby, who who was twice inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, issued several solo albums while collaborating with others. (Diane Bondareff / Associated Press)
Charles White, a Los Angeles native who helped lift USC to a national championship in 1978, won the Heisman Trophy in 1979 and set 22 school, Pac-12, NCAA and Rose Bowl records, died at 64. The tailback would rush for 6,245 yards during his four-year career at USC, a record that has never been eclipsed at the school. After his college years, White spent nine years in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and the Rams and later became the Trojans running backs coach from 1993-97. (Wally Fong / Associated Press)
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley and a singer-songwriter who helped oversee her famous father’s estate, died at 54. Presley became the sole heir of her father’s massive estate when he died in 1977. In 1993, when she became eligible to receive her father’s fortune, she created the Elvis Presley Trust instead of inheriting the funds. In the 2000s, Presley pursued a music career of her own, releasing her debut album, “To Whom It May Concern,” in 2003 and appearing on stage with Pat Benatar and Richard Hawley, among others. (Barry Brecheisen / Invision / Associated Press)
Adam Rich, whose breakout role in the late ‘70s on “Eight Is Enough” made him one of the biggest child stars of the period, died at 54. Rich appeared in a 1976 episode of “The Six Million Dollar Man” before making his debut on the sitcom, which ran from 1977-81. In the 1990s, Rich permitted San Francisco’s magazine to publish a fake story about his murder in a divisive effort to hold a mirror up to society’s fixation on celebrity deaths. (Nick Ut / Associated Press)