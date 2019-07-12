Who mishandled the Jeffrey Epstein case? Everyone

More recently, the #MeToo movement has ushered in a major cultural shift, helping redefine the playbook for how sexual misconduct is viewed and treated. And it’s healthy that as part of it, we reevaluate how such allegations of abuse have been handled. But, boy, if we start assigning blame based on today’s standards for what went on in the Epstein case, there’ll be plenty of people called to account. Should Manhattan Dist. Atty. Cyrus Vance Jr. be chastised as well? In 2011, his office tried to get a judge to reduce Epstein’s sexual predator status. Should some ire be thrown toward Graydon Carter, the former Vanity Fair editor? Writer Vicky Ward says that 15 years ago Carter refused to run in a profile of Epstein the allegations of women who said they were abused. Should Epstein’s onetime buddy Donald Trump come in for some blame too? In 2002, he noted that Epstein “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Just what did he know?