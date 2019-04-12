Assange is indicted, but not for publishing secrets

Whether one agrees with Assange’s tactics or not, it would have been highly alarming if the Justice Department had chosen to prosecute him under the Espionage Act, which makes it a crime to transfer sensitive defense information to “any person not entitled to receive it.” Treating the publication of such information as a violation of the Espionage Act could deter whistleblowers, keep the public in the dark about official wrongdoing and would put an unreasonable obstacle in the way of journalists.