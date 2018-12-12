Brexit was a blunder. British voters should have the chance to undo their mistake

But the best outcome of all would be a second referendum in which voters would be asked either to approve or disapprove May’s agreement or rescind their support for withdrawal from the EU. If May fails to win approval for her deal from Parliament, such a referendum could conceivably come to pass and the Brexit process could be halted, though it remains unlikely. On Monday, the European Court of Justice ruled that Britain could still reverse course and end its bid to leave the EU right up until its departure date.