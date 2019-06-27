The Supreme Court left the door wide open for Trump to try again on census citizenship

The court held that the Commerce secretary has the authority to add questions to the census, and that Ross was within his power to make an executive decision on the citizenship question based on proposals and scenarios presented to him by department experts. In this case, according to the decision, the Commerce Department’s argument was that it had to weigh “the benefit of collecting more complete and accurate citizenship data against the risk that inquiring about citizenship would depress census response rates.” That seems reasonable enough — on the surface. But as Chief Justice John Roberts pointed out in his majority decision, Ross had decided within weeks of joining the government that he wanted the question added and then foraged around for a justification. And then, to put it politely, Ross dissembled. “Altogether,” Roberts wrote, “the evidence tells a story that does not match the explanation the secretary gave for his decision.”