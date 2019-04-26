For the 2020 Democratic candidates, beating Trump has to be Job One

That battle doesn’t need to be self-destructive. But it will be healthier, less bitter and less divisive if all of the would-be Democratic nominees model the sort of civility and respect for opposing views that have been so lacking in the incumbent president. Democratic candidates have real differences over substantive issues — including universal healthcare, income inequality and the projection of American power abroad — and those disagreements should be fully aired during the primaries. But an unnecessarily acrimonious primary campaign, or one fixated on besmirching the character of rivals, could undermine the party’s prospects in a general election. Some contend, for example, that Hillary Clinton suffered in the 2016 general election because of defections by Sanders supporters who thought the party establishment had unfairly favored Clinton.