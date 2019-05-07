Facebook has the right to ban extreme voices, but it needs to tread lightly

The first thing to be said about Facebook’s decision to ban Louis Farrakhan, Alex Jones and a handful of other controversial figures is that the company is entirely within its rights to decide who will appear on its site. It is also under pressure from governments around the world to silence users (and bots) who encourage violence or lie to the public. That’s why it’s outrageous that President Trump tweeted over the weekend that he is “continuing to monitor the censorship of AMERICAN CITIZENS on social media platforms. This is the United States of America -- and we have what's known as FREEDOM OF SPEECH!”