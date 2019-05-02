Facebook bans Alex Jones, Milo Yiannopoulos, Louis Farrakhan and other controversial figures

Facebook is often chided for failing to stop the spread of harmful speech and misinformation on its platform, and Thursday’s bans show that the company is taking a firmer hand in enforcing its own service terms. Even so, the moves are bound to draw criticism from media and politicians on the far right. Facebook has been accused numerous times of suppressing conservative voices. The company denies its decisions are based on politics, and says these individuals have repeatedly violated its policies around hate speech and promoting violence.