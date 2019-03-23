Mr. President, the real national emergency is fentanyl

Here are some of the strategies that should be part of the administration’s action plan: Spending a lot more (maybe some of that border wall money?) on addiction treatment programs and removing barriers to prescribing buprenorphine, an effective medical-assisted treatment . Focusing more resources on helping shut down fentanyl manufacturing abroad. Making drug-checking test strips widely available to drug users so they can determine if fentanyl is present in their stash of illegal drugs (fentanyl has been showing up in batches of cocaine and methamphetamine, where users might not expect to find opioids). Making naloxone widely available to users because fentanyl is so potent and fast-acting that people can overdose in seconds; other countries report success with take-home naloxone programs. And not trying to shut down efforts by some U.S. cities interested in pilot programs for supervised injection sites that may keep addicts alive.