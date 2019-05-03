Measles is back and we only have ourselves to blame

Eight local cases may not seem like a lot, but consider what’s happening elsewhere in the country and the world. So far this year, the nation has reported more than 700 cases of measles in 22 states, the largest number in a single year since 1994. Globally, measles cases are up more than 300% this year. Massive outbreaks have occurred among unvaccinated people in the Philippines, Venezuela, Israel and many other countries. Foreign outbreaks are dangerous for places like Los Angeles, where millions of foreign travelers visit or pass through the airport every year. (Some of the possible exposure sites in this recent outbreak were at LAX terminals). Just one infected person can expose hundreds if not thousands of people before they know they are sick. That’s what happened at Disneyland in 2014 when one sick person infected more than 150 others.