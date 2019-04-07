Netanyahu’s annexation threat delivers another blow to prospects for peace

It is hard to overstate how terrible a proposal this is. This land is not part of the state of Israel, but territory captured in war; it has been the position of the world community — as laid out in U.N. Security Council Resolution 242, unanimously approved just weeks after the end of the 1967 war — that Israel must withdraw and return to its prewar borders. Despite that, Israel has kept control over the West Bank (and the more 2.8 million Palestinians who live there) ever since, and has allowed hundreds of thousands of Israeli settlers to move into highly fortified West Bank communities. The settlements are widely viewed as illegal under international law.