In San Francisco, police target a journalist — and flout the law

But the fact that police obtained warrants doesn’t means the searches were legal. As David Snyder, a lawyer and executive director of the First Amendment Coalition, pointed out, California expressly prohibits police from seizing material covered by California’s shield law. The shield law, part of the state Constitution, says that journalists can’t be punished in court for refusing to identify their sources or turn over confidential information related to newsgathering. California and the dozens of other states that have shield laws recognize that sometimes it’s necessary for journalists to protect the identities of their sources in order to report about corruption or government misconduct.