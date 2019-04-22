L.A. County can safely release and treat thousands of mentally ill inmates. So do it

Los Angeles County may have reached a turning point. It is ready finally to take on, on a large scale, the kinds of reforms that have been discussed and tried in dribs and drabs over the years — improving treatment of the mentally ill, reserving jail for the most dangerous people, reducing costs while enhancing public health and public safety. The numbers released by the Office of Diversion and Reentry show the way. The missing ingredient now is the funding to expand the program. So, Board of Supervisors — get on with it.