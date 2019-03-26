It's OK to bend the rules to make Californians safer from wildfire

But there’s a big difference between the kind of large-scale logging that the Trump administration has proposed and the targeted “fuel reduction” projects around vulnerable communities that the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has planned. Newsom’s order is narrow and conservative, applying to the riskiest of the high-risk areas. The 35 projects that would be exempted from environmental regulations represent a tiny fraction of the public and private lands that need attention. In fact, the order would affect only about 90,000 acres, compared with an estimated 15 million acres of forest that need restoration, plus the vast stretches of dense and highly flammable shrub lands across Southern California.