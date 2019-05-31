Police use-of-force standards in California are inching upward

In the meantime, though, if the bill proceeds through the Senate and is signed into law, police agencies in California will be on notice of the new standard. Unless they are inordinately foolish, they will try to ensure that officers don’t shoot as a first resort by updating their training, as the Los Angeles Police Department already has done, and their internal disciplinary systems. The standards for police use of deadly force in California will rise — perhaps more slowly than they would have before the amendment that eliminated the definition of “necessary,” but still a bit faster than they would without the bill at all. And the new California standard will inevitably recast the definition of “reasonable” use of force by police in the rest of the country.