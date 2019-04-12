The false promise the PROTECT Act makes on preexisting conditions

Promoting cheaper, thinner plans may enable relatively young, healthy consumers to lower their premiums, but it inevitably raises the cost of comprehensive policies, pushing more healthcare costs onto people with preexisting conditions and risky jobs regardless of whether they currently need care. A better way to rein in Obamacare premiums would be to spread costs more broadly — for example, by having taxpayers pick up some of the tab for the most costly patients — while working more aggressively to reduce doctor and hospital bills, cut administrative costs and reduce the incentives to provide the highest volume of expensive care.