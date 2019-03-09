Sheriff Villanueva's truth and reconciliation commission is a lie

Villanueva’s truth commission is a lie. It operates in secret. Its existence is unacknowledged. It is exclusively internal. It consists of three subordinates elevated to their positions by the sheriff and accountable only to him. It includes no reviewable process. It includes no airing of grievances, no acknowledgement of wrongdoing, no requests for forgiveness, no features of restorative justice. It is a star chamber in reverse, in which deputies may be given their jobs back even though their firings have been reviewed and upheld in a formal civil service process that included opportunities to present evidence and make arguments.