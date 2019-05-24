Time’s up for McDonald's and others to protect low-wage workers from sexual harassment

Allegations by McDonald’s employees that they have regularly had to endure propositions, lewd comments and even sexual assault — followed, in many cases, by retaliation if they complained — have been surfacing for years. But the individual cases hadn’t gotten much traction, and certainly hadn’t forced the international burger empire to make significant changes to try to stop the abuse. At least not until Fight for $15 reached out to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund for help. Formed and funded by 300 leading women in the entertainment business early last year, the fund’s mission is to give ordinary working women access to the same kind of broad publicity as movie stars and models.