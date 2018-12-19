Kudos to Trump for banning bump stocks. Can Congress dig up the courage to follow suit?

As welcome as this new rule is, it will do little to corral our national problem with gun violence. The vast majority of gun deaths come in ones and twos, led by suicides. Mass killings grab public attention for the obvious reasons — these traumatic events often occur in schools, churches, work sites and on public streets, and despite their regularity, they can still shock the conscience. Getting rid of bump stocks simply trims the outer edges of potential carnage — presuming that the people who have the devices in their personal arsenals follow the new rule and get rid of them. The new rule doesn’t seem to add any new enforcement mechanisms, and no agency maintains any sort of records on who owns such devices. So we shouldn’t be lulled into thinking this small, sane step will make a big difference in our collective safety.