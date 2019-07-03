Michael Bennet on why Joe Biden's promise to make America 'normal' again is delusional

I wish that I brought... I have a document that I've collected of the Russian propaganda that for a year was suffused inside of our own political vocabulary. And we couldn't distinguish between that propaganda as Russian propaganda and our own political discourse. That raises a whole question about our political discourse in my mind. But it also raised a question about our vulnerabilities to Russia. So I think that's another place where the Europeans are looking for us to lead, and we can lead. And it will be welcome to have a president who's not badgering Europe all the time. As if NATO doesn't provide us national security. That we don't benefit from it, which is what Trump is basically arguing.And third, I think another opportunity is with China because that's one where I think Trump was right to call the question. Because China had so abused the world's trading environment ever since they've gotten into the WTO. And we really hadn't pushed back on that, in terms of intellectual property theft and state sponsored industries and sectors, and ownership requirements, those kinds of things. All of which are a real problem. And I think that presents America with an amazing opportunity to lead, not just start the usual allies, but other people as well. Because there's virtually no country in the world that has an interest in China being able to perpetuate and perpetrate the trading practices that they're engaged in. Really the only ones I can come up with are North Korea and Russia.