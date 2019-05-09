Trump’s interest in surprise medical bills is welcome, if tepid

California went further in 2016, passing a law barring not just surprise bills, but out-of-network charges levied for non-emergency treatments at in-network facilities. The main hurdle to the bill was deciding who loses and how much when consumers are shielded from higher charges — the out-of-network provider or the insurer? The Legislature ultimately decided to use Medicare reimbursement rates as a benchmark and required state regulators to set up a binding dispute resolution mechanism for providers and insurers. (State lawmakers are now trying to come up with a solution for emergency care and for employers with self-funded health plans, which were not included under the 2016 law.)