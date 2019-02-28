A juror used the N-word. Did that taint a Georgia death sentence?

Tharpe is black, Gattie is white. Gattie told the lawyers — and signed an affidavit — saying that he thought “there were two types of black people.” First were those Gattie called "black folks" and second were those he called the N-word. “I felt that Tharpe, who wasn’t in the ‘good’ black folks category in my book, should get the electric chair for what he did.” Gattie added: “After studying the Bible, I have wondered if black people even have souls.”