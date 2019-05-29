Hypocrisy is far from Mitch McConnell's biggest sin when it comes to the Supreme Court

Partisanship had poisoned the Supreme Court confirmation process long before Scalia died. But in blocking any consideration of Garland, McConnell escalated the conflict to the political equivalent of DEFCON 1. He escalated it even further when he engineered the end of the filibuster on Supreme Court nominations to secure Gorsuch’s confirmation. (In that instance he was following the example of former Democratic Majority Leader Harry Reid, whose party ended the filibuster for lower-court appointments.)