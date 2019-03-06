The Democrats’ net neutrality bill is political virtue signaling at its worst

The X factor is the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which is considering a lawsuit against the FCC’s decision to repeal the 2015 rules. If the lawsuit prevails, Republicans will be much more interested in a legislative fix — and Democrats will have no reason to support one. If the court upholds the FCC, the roles will be reversed. For that reason, the best time to seek a compromise may be now, while there’s still doubt about what the court will do.