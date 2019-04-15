Tax day 2019: So how is Trump’s tax cut working out for you?

Accountants would point out that these households’ overall tax bill almost certainly went down, and that overpaying the IRS for the sake of a big refund is a bad way to manage one’s finances. And they’d be right about those things — according to Tax Policy Center estimate in February, 80% of taxpayers owed less in 2018 than they would have if the Republican tax cuts hadn’t gone into effect. Nevertheless, the arrival of smaller refunds angered some taxpayers, even if their total tax payments over the course of the year went down.