Letters to the Editor: Newsom’s brilliant gun ploy is not meant to be good law, and that’s OK

To the editor: I think your editorial opposing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call for a gun law modeled on Texas’ antiabortion law misses the governor’s point entirely.

Of course the vigilantism of the Texas abortion law is poison. The Supreme Court, however, is letting it stand likely because doing so serves the conservative justices’ goal of overturning Roe vs. Wade.

I think Newsom’s gun ploy is brilliant. Whether or not the Supreme Court will permit such a law depends upon just whose ox is gored. This gun law will eventually be brought to that court.

Let’s see how the justices deal with vigilantes who want to take down one of their sacred beasts.

Stephanie McIntyre, Simi Valley

To the editor: Huh? Newsom wants to link gun control to the abortion debate and Texas’ law? This makes no sense.

Assault weapons have been banned since 1989 in California, and federal law explicitly shields legal gun manufacturers from liability for misuse of their products.

Seems like grandstanding to me, with no practical effect.

John Bowen, Goleta

To the editor: As laudable it is for The Times Editorial Board to reject fighting fire with fire, your editorial misses the most vital point.

Our divided country is engaged in a struggle for the future of our republic, and if we are unable to fight back on equal terms, the extremists we see passing laws in Texas will win.

Newsom‘s position is correct. When ultra-conservatives attack women’s rights, we go after their guns using the same legal precedents they have created. It’s the only language they understand.

Gregory Urbach, Reseda

