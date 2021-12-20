Letters to the Editor: ‘DINOs’ aren’t extinct. Look at what Joe Manchin did to Build Back better

To the editor: Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is a DINO — that’s “Democrat in name only.” (“Did Manchin just torpedo Biden’s effort to combat climate change? Democrats vow to fight on,” Dec. 20)

By staging an announcement on Fox News that he would not vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, he played to the pro-Trump crowd and turned his back on the possibility of funding universal preschool, expanding Medicare to cover hearing aids and dental, fighting climate change, lowering prescription drug prices and more.

However, he has voted for military budgets that are together more than twice as large as Build Back Better. He has made millions from the coal industry, so he is in no rush to address climate change.

Hopefully, this type of self-interest will render Manchin as extinct as the real dinos.

Advertisement

Eileen McDargh Elvins, Dana Point

..

To the editor: With Manchin abruptly turning down Build Back Better — which was designed to address the needs of Manchin’s fellow West Virginians, who live in one of the country’s poorest states — Biden and the Democratic leadership should prioritize and salvage individual provisions of the package.

Focus on the features with the broadest appeal: free preschool, subsidized childcare, an expanded child tax credit, Medicaid expansion, a cap on out-of-pocket insulin costs and hearing aid coverage under Medicare.

Concentrating on these unmet needs — along with women’s reproductive rights and raising taxes on the wealthiest individuals — will enhance the Democrats’ chances in next year’s midterm election.

Harold N. Bass, Porter Ranch

..

To the editor: Being a conservative, I ran across Manchin’s explanation of his “no” vote on Biden’s Build Back Better plan by accident.

I was impressed by his reasoned thought process and carefully weighed analysis of the bill. If Manchin were to run for president, he’s one Democrat for whom I could vote.

Trent Sanders, La Cañada Flintridge

..

To the editor: Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) are neither centrists nor conservatives. Call them what they are: fifth columnists.

Giving them cover lulls readers into thinking only small differences exist between these two obstructionists and the rest of the party. Not true.

Manchin and Sinema are Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) dream come true. They are Democrats who are preventing passage of legislation that’s important for the climate and democracy, and consequently they are undermining Biden and other Democrats in next year’s midterms.

Margo Kasdan, Seal Beach

..

To the editor: Last year Manchin was a Democrat representing West Virginia in the U.S. Senate. Today he seems to be running the country.

Absolutely amazing.

Morry Korman, Palm Springs

