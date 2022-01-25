Letters to the Editor: Of course the unvaccinated deserve care when they get sick

To the editor: I have a simple response to the letter writer who wondered why unvaccinated people seek medical treatment when they get COVID-19.

Why do smokers go to hospitals when they get cancer? Why do obese people go to hospitals when they have a heart attack? Why do drug users go the hospital when they overdose?

The simple answer is because when people get sick they see a doctor. Generally, all of the above cases involve poor health decisions, but does that mean the people do not deserve care?

People need to stop with the cold-heartedness that is plaguing the country right now. I am for vaccines and would encourage everyone to get one. However, I would not force people to make a medical decision against their will with a mandate.

David Harte, Brownwood, Texas