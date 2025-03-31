Letters to the Editor: ‘Why should a single family block access to our beautiful beaches?’

Dean Wenner’s three-story beachfront house in Malibu was destroyed in the Palisades fire. His neighbor’s partial doorway, right, is still standing. He, along with hundreds of other beachfront owners, face the challenges of rebuilding.

To the editor: I’ve never been a fan of homes along the beaches. In fact, I resent them being there (“Should Malibu fire victims rebuild their coastal homes when the ocean is advancing?” March 26). I can imagine the terrible losses these people have suffered and don’t wish that on anyone. But the homes should not be replaced. Why should a single family block access to our beautiful beaches and deprive thousands of our citizens the opportunity to view a great sunset or sunrise or simply view our great California coastline while driving by?

“When you’re out on the deck or down on the beach, everything just disappears,” one of the residents says in the article. “It’s the best.”

In my opinion, it should be the best for everyone, not just a select few.

Dave Simon, North Hollywood