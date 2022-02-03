Letters to the Editor: Why do politicians keep making the same stupid mask mistakes?

To the editor: I read with disappointment about the politicians who were photographed without their masks at Sunday’s NFC championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams.

I know that I am not saying anything new, but I fail to understand how political leaders who are in the public eye can continue to show such poor judgment by being photographed without masks in a situation where everyone else was expected to wear one. And this is not the first time this has happened.

If nothing else, these politicians should know that they serve as role models for the rest of us who are trying to do the right thing two years into this pandemic. It’s the old saying, “Do as I say, not as I do.”

Their decision to unmask for a picture makes it hard on the rest of us who want to support and defend their work. Why can’t their behavior match their message? All I can say is “wise up.”

M. Jeanne Ortiz, Long Beach

To the editor: I understand the anger and frustration over seeing Gov. Gavin Newsom and the mayors of Los Angeles and San Francisco all without their masks at the recent Rams game. But at least they were all spotted wearing their masks from time to time during the game.

Looking at other pictures of the crowd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, it appears there were very few fans wearing a mask. Let’s not overreact.

Scott Gorzeman, Long Beach

To the editor: As a Rams fan and part of a community that has worked tremendously hard to quell the spread of COVID-19, I was dismayed to read about the failure of thousands of fans to wear masks.

Not only did the actions of those attending show disrespect to the city of Inglewood and Los Angeles County, they also set the stage for similar misbehavior during the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13.

The great difference will be the influx of out-of-state visitors who will attend the Super Bowl. If non-masking proliferates again, the virus could once again surge locally and set back our progress.

I invite officials at SoFi Stadium to gather their forces and show respect for their team and city by enforcing their mask rule.

Kathleen Naylor, Santa Monica

To the editor: It never ceases to amaze how superstar politicians work so long and hard to make a difference during this pandemic, and then those same politicians insult and disrespect the doctors, nurses, staff and health officials that have been running on empty month after month.

Mark Shapiro, Los Angeles

To the editor: Please ask L.A. County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who is using unmasked fans and officials at the recent Rams game to call for ending government mask mandates, if I should be able to make an informed decision about whether to drive on the right or the left side of the road.

Duane Dell’Amico, Los Angeles