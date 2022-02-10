Letters to the Editor: We can have civility in politics, but only when this version of the GOP is gone

To the editor: Civility isn’t the problem here. (“Is civility really passe in American politics?” Opinion, Feb. 7)

Being in a democracy means that you agree to lose. It means that you agree to free to fair elections.

It means you do not attack the administrators of the elections, down to the lowly workers who actually count the votes. That’s occurring only on one side. It’s more than “disproportionately” with Republicans and the right — it’s entirely with them.

If Republicans are against democracy and civility because the identity politics of their base cannot handle an America that looks and thinks less like them, then the problem is with Republicans.

How do we “save” democracy? We refuse to accept this version of the Republican Party until it accepts what I said about democracy: They agree to lose. They agree to stop voter suppression.

That’s how it works. Until they shape up, we are all against them. This version of the GOP has to be voted out. That’s how we save democracy.

Paul Giorgi, Glendale

To the editor: Columnist Nicholas Goldberg is right to conclude that “the country cannot move forward if Americans declare war on each other and assume communication is impossible.”

However, in tracing the origins of incivility in American politics, he cites, as many others have, the 1987 Robert Bork hearings. This citation of Bork’s unsuccessful Supreme Court nomination has always puzzled me — after all, unlike with Merrick Garland’s nomination in 2016, the Senate held confirmation hearings and even voted to send Bork’s nomination to the chamber’s floor for a vote.

The Senate did indeed reject President Reagan’s nominee in bipartisan fashion, as six Republican senators voted against Bork (with two Democrats voting in favor).

Incivility has indeed marred American politics for quite some time, but the Bork nomination is hardly part of this history.

James Devitt, Larchmont, N.Y.

To the editor: The GOP has removed itself from anything civil.

Supporters of the former president have proved that they will lie, cheat and do anything else they can to win an election. Trying to be the nice, civil guy while being trounced by an unethical opponent does not win contests.

Democracy is at stake, and losing is not an option.

Barbara Schiffler, Encinitas