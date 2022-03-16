Letters to the Editor: Times photographer Marcus Yam is in Ukraine. Readers love his work and wish him safety

To the editor: I have been looking at Times photojournalist Marcus Yam’s images from the war in Ukraine and cannot get over them.

I am a Vietnam War veteran and believe Yam’s images show a very realistic and telling story of the fighting in Ukraine. I look forward to more photos and comments from him.

I also am a second-generation Hungarian American. If I were younger and in better health, I would be there in person, giving the Ukrainians my support.

Please tell Yam to stay safe and to keep telling the real story. God bless him.

Timothy Horninger, Phillipsburg, N.J.

..

To the editor: Thank you for Yam’s excellent photographs. Those from Afghanistan and now Ukraine are both illustrative of the conflict and stirring. They add depth to the story.

Yam is a remarkable photographer, enriching the news.

Jeanne Heller, West Los Angeles

