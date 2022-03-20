Letters to the Editor: How is $400 for every California taxpayer a gas tax rebate?

To the editor: The proposal to address the increases in gasoline prices by giving all taxpayers in California a $400 rebate does not differentiate between drivers and non-drivers.

A simple solution would be to refund all taxpayers up to $1,000 per insured vehicle. Although automobile insurance is based on many factors, one of them is miles driven per year. A rebate of such insurance would partially capture this factor and better compensate drivers for the increases in gasoline prices.

This method would also avoid compensating uninsured drivers with a rebate, which would be inherently unfair to responsible drivers and taxpayers.

Mark Henderson, Laguna Niguel

..

To the editor: The increase in gas prices has hit everyone really hard. One thing you can do right away to save is to reduce your speed limit.

On the freeway, just keep it between 55 and 65 miles per hour for the best fuel economy. It is not that hard to do.

Sam Fung, Newport Beach

..

To the editor: If the state can afford to give a $400 rebate to every taxpayer, perhaps it can afford to lower the 51-cent-per-gallon gas tax.

David Waldowski, Laguna Woods

