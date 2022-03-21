Letters to the Editor: L.A. County’s disgraceful treatment of kids in juvenile hall

To the editor: According to the respected Prison Policy Initiative, many of the children in detention are in for “non-criminal” violations of their probation, or running away, truancy or “incorrigibility.” (“‘We’re screwed’: L.A. County empties troubled juvenile hall ahead of state board’s inspection,” March 16)

We have seen heartbreaking images of immigrant children in cages. However, that agonizing story is sadly so much bigger.

Across the United States, about 48,000 minors are incarcerated. Most have a history of trauma, displacement and victimization, as well as having a host of related mental health issues.

The panic of the L.A. County Probation Department to move the children from the admittedly “unsuitable” Central Juvenile Hall — a move that was disorderly, unorganized and unsafe, according to employees — is yet another instance of young people being traumatized.

What will it take for this region to stop abusing our most vulnerable children?

Jane Paul, Los Angeles