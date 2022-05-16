Letters to the Editor: If Roe vs. Wade is overturned, massively expand the child safety net

To the editor: To prevent a woman from ending a pregnancy is to become responsible for the child she bears. (“Republican ‘pro-life’ advocacy ends with a child’s birth,” Opinion, May 13)

Already in this country, millions of children are living in poverty. Hundreds of thousands are the victims of abuse and neglect. With such a start, their prospects for the future are bleak.

If banning abortion is a moral imperative, then so is putting programs in place to ensure all children have a chance to survive. And thrive. Especially those who come into the world unwelcome and unwanted.

To do any less is the height of hypocrisy.

Janice Blake, Manhattan Beach

..

To the editor: Making your voice heard in the public square or outside a government building is legitimate protest. Going to the private homes of individuals, as abortion rights activists are doing to some Supreme Court justices, is pure intimidation and should be widely and forcefully condemned by any responsible adult.

Advertisement

I don’t want a society where judges’ decisions are swayed by mobs gathering outside where their kids sleep and play.

Taking the low road is not a winning strategy for progressives.

Chris Romberg, El Dorado Hills, Calif.