Letters to the Editor: The Supreme Court has lost a lot more than camaraderie, Justice Thomas

To the editor: Justice Clarence Thomas laments the loss of trust at the U.S. Supreme Court after a draft decision overturning Roe vs. Wade was leaked. Really?

What about the trust lost by more than half the country due to the newest justices who were misleading in their answers about abortion during their confirmation hearings? Even more infuriating is the fact that these three were nominated by a president who lost the popular vote.

And why should we trust Thomas when his wife tried to overturn the 2020 election? How can we trust this court?

I was fortunate enough to choose when to have children, using intrauterine devices and birth control pills. Some anti-choice extremists want to do away with these too. All women should be allowed choice over decisions affecting their bodies.

The Supreme Court has only itself to blame for destroying trust in the institution.

Advertisement

Linnea Luker, Canoga Park

..

To the editor: The loss of trust that Thomas decries is less a function of the leak and more likely related to our questioning of his impartiality in light of the fact that his wife, Virginia Thomas, was bombarding the White House chief of staff before, during and after the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021.

Robin Franck, Coronado

