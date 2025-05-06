Letters to the Editor: Is a Trump birthday parade really how taxpayer dollars should be spent?

To the editor: President Trump wants to cut billions of dollars from programs that we Americans rely on — ones that combat climate change, support education, science and medical research, etc. — but he wants the government to fund a military parade celebrating his birthday that will “likely cost tens of millions of dollars” ( “Army plans for a potential parade on Trump’s birthday call for 6,600 soldiers,” May 2).

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson says , “President Trump’s plan ensures every federal taxpayer dollar spent is used to serve the American people, not a bloated bureaucracy or partisan pet projects.” If a parade for the president’s birthday isn’t a partisan pet project, I don’t know what is.

Sarah Tamor, Santa Monica

..

To the editor: As a proud Vietnam veteran, I am appalled that Trump is planning a massive military parade in Washington, D.C., on his birthday. Ostensibly, the purpose of the parade is to honor the 250th birthday of the United States Army. However, Trump has repeatedly made comments disrespectful of those that have served and sacrificed for our country. I am hopeful that millions of Americans, and especially military veterans, will rise up in opposition to Trump’s proposed ego parade.

Advertisement

Gary Vogt, Menifee, Calif.

..

To the editor: I do not support the use of my tax dollars to fund a ridiculous military parade. I do support funding for programs that help the poor, support education, scientific research and PBS and NPR.

Laurie Jacobs, San Clemente

..

To the editor: I suppose all those government cuts will help pay for this wondrous spectacle. After all, what could be better than taking food from the mouths of children to help pay for our rock star’s special day? I can hardly contain my excitement.

Linda Cooper, Studio City