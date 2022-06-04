I’m a senior with a physical disability. Throughout my four-year journey at Daniel Pearl, I’ve had my highs and my lows, but I got through it. People are going to have to get through the things they need to and maneuver around any obstacle in their way, just as I did.

My disability is called brachial plexus palsy, which consists of impairment of my right arm due to some of the nerves being torn at birth. I’ve had my disability my whole life, so I’ve learned to adapt.

A challenge I’ve undertaken is martial arts. I have practiced karate, jiu jitsu, kickboxing, boxing and Muay Thai, while also sparring against opponents with all physically able limbs. I’ve overcome a lot of obstacles that people with two good hands cannot do, which I’m really proud of. I have and will continue to never let my arm stop me from completing a task.

As for school, it’s important to stay on top of your work and maintain good grades, but it’s also important to practice self-love and stay in the present. Overthinking can lead you to focus too much on the future and not enough on the now, which is a gift.