The older generation was right; time really does fly by. Yes, this is an awfully cheesy phrase, but it’s true. I believe it’s where both generations meet, on a fundamental level.

Many people often feel like they possess no control over their own lives, as if they are caught in a rip current that is pulling every which way, and it’s hard to swim in a different direction. So eventually, you give in to the repetitive culture of daily life.

I wish that those who look at my generation remember how it felt to be so new at everything. We carry the pressure of the future. To succeed. To be perfect. To be better. Views and opinions may differentiate, but our emotions are all the same.

I hope one day, we can all work together to form a society that is equal as well as considerate to the views and opinions of younger generations.