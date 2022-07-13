Letters to the Editor: Don’t fall for this city councilman’s election ploy to ban new gas stations

To the editor: After vigorously opposing policies that would actually reduce the need for driving, such as more housing near transit and protected bike lanes, Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz now suggests that L.A. ban new gas stations.

Given that there are more than 2,000 existing gas stations in L.A. County, this symbolic action will do nothing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Since no one apparently applied for a gas station permit last year, what problem is this solving? Apparently the problem of getting Koretz’s name in The Times as he runs for his fourth elected job in government.

Rick Cole, Pasadena

The writer served as deputy mayor of L.A. and city manager of Santa Monica, Ventura and Pasadena. He has endorsed Kenneth Mejia, Koretz’s opponent, for city controller.

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Stopping the growth and development of gas stations can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and reduce our carbon footprint. It is a reasonable idea that aligns with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order mandating that all cars sold in California be zero-emission by 2035.

While the proposal has many merits, shouldn’t our politicians first work on building the infrastructure needed for the transition to electric cars and other sources of green energy first? The state should not wait for pending federal stimulus bills to fund this critical transition given its large budget surplus.

Limiting or dismantling the current system in place for fueling automobiles will only add to the pressures and anxieties of high gasoline prices that millions of motorists in Southern California experience every day.

Christian Teeter, West Hollywood