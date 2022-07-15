Letters to the Editor: Merrick Garland, indict Donald Trump. The evidence demands it

To the editor: It’s difficult, perhaps impossible, to find a president guilty of treason. But when will Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland indict the man who urged supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol — some carrying swords and pointed flagpoles and other weapons of mass treason — on Jan. 6, 2021? (“The Jan. 6 hearings identify the bad guy in the drama of democracy’s narrow escape — Trump,” Opinion, July 13)

What, truly, is stopping Garland? The lack of evidence of a hysterical president’s guilt? I think not. The lack of a historical precedent? Other countries have ousted and tried their treasonous leaders.

America has always been a precedent setter. Isn’t it time to set one by trying to set this ex-president in prison?

Atty. Gen. Garland, please do your duty.

Saul Isler, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: The House Jan. 6 committee continues to reveal the lies and deceptions of former President Trump and his lackeys. We have an expression in Spanish — "¿Que más quieres?” — meaning, essentially, what more do you need to prove the point?

That expression stays with me as I watch the hearings and read the stories about the work of the committee. But the pity is, no matter how decisively the facts and testimony prove the lie of the “stolen election,” it won’t matter to a lot of people in this country.

Millions of die-hard, hard-headed Trump supporters won’t be budged by the truth. The work of the committee doesn’t matter. As an example, just watch the election in Wyoming, where Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the committee vice chair, is being battled by Trump money and influence.

As a certain person is fond of saying, “Sad.”

Luis Torres, Pasadena

..

To the editor: Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone’s suggestion that former Vice President Mike Pence be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom demonstrates two things.

First, it shows how intensely Trump applied pressure on Pence to commit a crime. And second, it shows Cipollone’s own dereliction of duty in not reporting to authorities the actions by Trump that he considered so egregious.

Cipollone and Pence have more evidence of Trump committing crimes, and neither is doing his duty to the American people and the justice system to provide all the evidence they have. Neither deserves anything but disdain for failing to perform their jobs as they swore to do.

Molly Martin, Santa Ana

..

To the editor: If Trump isn’t indicted for seditious conspiracy and incitement to riot after the facts presented at the most recent Jan. 6 committee hearing, then indeed Justice (as in the Department of Justice) is blind.

Daniel Fink, Beverly Hills