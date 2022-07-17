Letters to the Editor: How are Georgia Democrats not easily beating Herschel Walker?

To the editor: The problem in Georgia is not that former football great Herschel Walker is unqualified to serve in the U.S. Senate, as columnist LZ Granderson points out. The problem is that Sen. Raphael Warnock and the Democratic Party have failed to make that obvious truth clear to the voters.

How is this even a close race? It’s like Abraham Lincoln running against Daffy Duck, with half the voters in the state convinced that Daffy is their best choice.

The only thing Walker has going for him is the endorsement of an ex-president who was impeached twice and may be on the verge of indictment for multiple crimes. Democrats have to be able to win this one.

Bart Braverman, Indio

To the editor: Granderson blew a chance to write about the significance of two Black candidates running for the Senate from the Deep South state of Georgia.

I know that Granderson is a liberal, so Warnock is his obvious choice to retain his seat in the Senate. But Granderson fumbled on the historical significance of the fact that two Black men from the two main political parties are running against each other for the first time in Georgia.

Granderson’s article should have been a celebration of the political importance of a Black liberal running against a Black conservative in a state that wouldn’t have elected a Black person to any statewide office a few generators ago.

Mark Walker, Yorba Linda

To the editor: So what? Did Granderson write that piece to try to sway Georgia voters, many of whom have already proven themselves willing to elect incompetent leaders?

There’s not much we can do about that here in California unless you’re suggesting intelligent Californians relocate to Georgia to vote there.

Mark Youngs, Seal Beach